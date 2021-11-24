Tattle Improves Punchh Loyalty Integration with Menu Item Survey

Tattle, the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, today announced it has supercharged its Punchh Loyalty integration with Menu Item-Level feedback opportunities for restaurants which are integrated with the Punchh platform. Menu Item-Level feedback unlocks meaningful guest satisfaction insights at the “Food Quality” level, helping to further identify menu items which impact guest satisfaction the most.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omnichannel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

At the heart of Tattle’s Menu Item-Level feedback is understanding that each menu item can be negatively impacted by a variety of operational elements, meaning Tattle’s analysis discovered that certain menu items are more prone to accuracy or meal packaging issues but can still outperform from a food quality standpoint. As a result, each menu item ordered by guests is now measured within the following operational categories to better understand how each menu item performs across the broader guest experience, including:

Food Quality

Accuracy

Meal Packaging

Toppings

Additional integration benefits include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal loyalty engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

"For years, we’ve been able to empower restaurant operators with actionable feedback that enables team members to improve operational performance. Menu Item-Level feedback builds on what we feel is already a best-in-class platform,” says Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “The ability to dig into the nuances of each menu item ordered, and how they are leading to, or detracting from guest satisfaction, is a game changer. With Tattle’s full integration with Punchh, we’ve been able to execute a seamless rollout, with restaurants across the country reaping the benefits.”