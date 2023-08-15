Tattle Introduces Menu Item Level Feedback

Tattle, the industry-leading Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform for restaurants to collect feedback data and generate algorithm-driven improvement recommendations, revealed an exciting new dashboard that displays menu item level feedback data. This new feature is designed to help restaurant operators better understand menu item performance beyond sales data, identifying items and combinations that drive not only sales, but also guest retention and lifetime value.

This dashboard offers restaurant operators — at one glance — each menu item’s guest sentiment data, incident involvement rate, order frequency, revenue data and trend lines over time. This is extremely helpful for investigating operational issues related to specific items, making brand-level decisions around menu item promotion and LTOs, as well as understanding the short-term and long-term revenue impact of their menu and operational decisions. Staying true to Tattle’s goal of making data simple to digest for restaurant operators at any level, this new addition to the dashboard is extremely easy to use, and doesn’t require users to have any data training in order to distill insights from the guest feedback.

"Tattle’s focus is to empower restaurant leadership teams with clear insights about what moves the guest sentiment needle, and Menu Item Level Feedback does just that," says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. "With this powerful insight, restaurant leadership now has additional measurability when determining which menu items are resonating most strongly with guests.”

Thousands of restaurant locations have already been collecting menu item level feedback using Tattle to help them with identifying operational gaps, allocating marketing budget for LTOs, fine-tuning recipes, innovating on menu items, as well as optimizing operational processes.

“Tattle’s menu item level feedback has unlocked truly actionable insights into our menu performance like never before,” says Ian Courtnage, CEO of Evergreens. “We now have in-depth guest satisfaction data at our fingertips to optimize menus and LTOs in a data-driven decision-making process, and strategize our operations and promotions with greater confidence.”

There are a few ways a restaurant brand can use Tattle can collect menu item level feedback. The most popular, and guaranteed to generate the highest volume of feedback, would be through an integration with their POS or ordering system. Tattle integrates with 35+ restaurant tech providers out there, notably Olo, Toast, Punchh, Square and more. The integration allows Tattle to send automated post-transaction survey emails that are pre-populated with order details — including the items the guest ordered. The Tattle survey will automatically display the menu items ordered at the end of the survey and ask the guest to leave feedback specific to each of them. There’s no need for the guest to manually enter any order detail information, making the process easy and seamless for the guest.

Another way to collect item level feedback is through uploading a receipt photo. Again, in order to save time and effort for the guest, Tattle allows for the ability to take a photo of the receipt and automatically recognizes the items in the receipt through image recognition, before displaying them at the end of the survey to collect feedback. This is a great way for dine-in guests especially to provide detailed menu feedback, even when an integration is absent.