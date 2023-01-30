Tattle Partners with Joella's Hot Chicken and Southern Classic Chicken

Tattle, the restaurant industry’s go-to source for data-focused insights, is kicking off the year strong by partnering with two beloved chicken concepts, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Southern Classic Chicken. With 14 locations across the country, Louisville-based Joella’s Hot Chicken is known for its hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern sides. Southern Classic Chicken is growing and has been a family institution in North Louisiana for almost 35 years, being dedicated to serving the best fried chicken and sides to the communities their 18 restaurants serve. Both concepts will utilize Tattle to further deepen their guest loyalty.

The partnership with Joella’s Hot Chicken and Southern Classic Chicken builds on the momentum Tattle has within the Hot Chicken and Fried Chicken space, as the company is working with various other category leaders, including the rapidly-growing Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

"We value feedback here at Southern Classic Chicken and Tattle is the perfect platform for us to extract that information in a noninvasive way from our customers, and apply it back to our operations in an effort to get better,” says Tom Gerdes, Vice President of Operations at Southern Classic Chicken.

Additional Tattle integration benefits include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

7% total guest feedback penetration and a 94.3% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Topping Distribution, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for guest recovery of 100% of guests using Apology emails and Oops! Card rewards

"Tattle’s technology has been a game changer for the hospitality industry, providing detailed data and insights on guest satisfaction to improve operations and elevate the customer experience across multiple channels,” says Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to continue our growth and partner with more businesses across the country who want to provide best-in-class customer loyalty and valuable insights to improve their business.”