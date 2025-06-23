low Capital Corp. announced a second follow-on investment of $1.5M in portfolio company, GetTattle Inc., a global Customer Experience Improvement software-as-a-service platform focused primarily on the restaurant and hospitality sector.

This follow-on round brings Flow Capital’s total investment in Tattle to US$5.5 million, and reaffirms the Company’s strong conviction in Tattle’s team, market opportunity, and long-term trajectory. The additional capital infusion will support Tattle’s continued growth driven by the launch of its AI Coach features, and further expand its presence within core enterprise verticals.

Alongside the recent financing, Tattle announced the appointment of Kevin Quinn to its Board of Directors. Quinn is a seasoned finance executive and retired Partner and Co-Head of Global Technology Banking at Goldman Sachs, with over 25 years of experience advising and scaling high-growth companies in the technology and consumer sectors. Most recently, he served as a senior adviser to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS for America program, an initiative to promote domestic semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.