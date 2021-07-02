Taylor Company Celebrates 95th Anniversary with $20,000 Giveaway

Taylor Company, a premier manufacturer of commercial grill, soft serve and frozen beverage equipment, has unveiled plans to mark its 95th anniversary with a sensational giveaway. The promotion is called the Taylor “Built to Serve” Birthday Bash and features a grand prize of up to $20,000 in free equipment.

Foodservice operators will be offered a chance at a potentially game-changing payoff. To participate, entrants will create a fun birthday treat using Taylor equipment and submit a short video. The best and most creative food masterpiece wins achoice of Taylor equipment and those selected as runners-up will receive cash prizes. The contest kicks off July 6 and ends August 17.

“We see the ‘Built to Serve’ Birthday Bash as a way to help our loyal customers keep the momentum rolling,” says Kelly McWilliams, Senior Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Taylor Company. She adds, “We’re going to make one establishment very, very happy! It’s what being built to serve is all about.”

Over the past 95 years, Taylor Company has earned an outstanding reputation for equipment that solves real world challenges and a global distributor network that provides prompt, local customer care. The “Built to Serve” Birthday Bash is yet another example of Taylor’s ongoing commitment to a prosperous foodservice industry.