Taystee's Burgers Offers Franchises in Detroit Market

Taystee’s Burgers, an award-winning restaurant brand, announced its plans for expansion by offering franchises across Metro Detroit.

“We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” says Ali Jawad, founder of Taystee’s Burgers. “We have had awards and accolades about our great food and we want to offer this opportunity to others looking to elevate their businesses and grow.”

Taystee’s Burgers unique gas station restaurant model delivers on its promise of big taste in a small real estate footprint, with low buildout and operational costs to offer a dramatic bottom line boost to gas station sales.

Taystee’s Burgers will host a Franchise Launch Celebration on Wednesday, September 28 at 7 p.m. at its original location, 26350 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights, MI 48187 to attract potential franchisees interested in joining the brand’s group of franchisees, named the ‘Taystee’s Family’ by the brand. The event will offer individuals more information about owning and operating a franchise, and will feature a DJ, food and refreshments and special guests from the Detroit Pistons. Attendees must call or text 313-284-4626 or email franchiseinfo@taysteesburger.com to RSVP for the event.