Taziki's Comes to Holly Springs, North Carolina

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is bringing its fresh flavorful food to Holly Springs so guests can share the good life and everyday moments over delicious meals.

Located at 108 Grand Hill Place, to the right of Target in Holly Springs Towne Center, the fast-casual Mediterranean brand recently opened its doors to the public.

To commemorate the occasion, Taziki’s will offer a $5 gyro meal deal exclusively at the Holly Springs location for in store purchases only on Jan. 31. Guests will want to arrive early because the first 25 guests in line will receive free Taziki’s gift swag bags. Taziki’s will also host a ribbon-cutting with the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce and representatives from Taziki’s Corporate Headquarters at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“As a resident of the community I am so excited to have the opportunity and pleasure to serve the community of Holly Springs,” says Taziki’s Owner and Operator David Webber. “It’s been a dream of mine to provide our neighborhood with dining options that provide balanced meals with whole and fresh ingredients. Our mission in every community that welcomes us is to provide extraordinary food while making meaningful human connections and Holly Springs is no exception!”

While preparing for this grand opening, Taziki’s has also teamed up with local organizations and plans to support future charity events within the community.

“We have already created great relationships with charitable organizations like ROAR NC and the business community through the Holly Springs Chamber,” adds Webber. “Supporting our community’s most cherished causes is part of our culture and Taziki’s looks forward to learning about and supporting causes that Holly Springs residents care about most.”

Guests can prepare to enjoy time together on Taziki’s patio and eventually enjoy a refreshing glass of beer or wine, as the café plans to add alcoholic beverages to the menu soon. It also has a convenient pickup area for delivery and to-go orders to make life simple but still delicious.

This grand opening will mark the first Taziki’s in Holly Springs, the fourth for the greater Raleigh area and sixth for North Carolina.