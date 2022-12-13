Taziki's Enters Bessemer, Alabama

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is bringing fresh, flavorful food to the McCalla and Bessemer communities so guests can share the good life and everyday moments over delicious meals.

Located at 4859 Promenade Parkway near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade, the fast-casual Mediterranean brand recently opened its doors to the public. To commemorate the occasion, Taziki’s will host a ribbon-cutting with the Bessemer Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our fresh Mediterranean fare to the McCalla and Bessemer area,” Taziki’s Founder and Chief Development Officer Keith Richards says. “We’ve been serving Birmingham and surrounding areas for over 24 years, and we’re looking forward to serving more people throughout Alabama and continuing to make deep connections with them.”

A convenient location for dine-in or to-go orders, Taziki’s will be giving the community an exclusive sneak peek of its culinary developments by debuting some new menu items, such as several Spicy Harissa dishes and an Athens Cobb Salad.

Taziki’s serves customers Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with an 8 p.m. close on Sunday. The new restaurant will mark Taziki’s 11th location in the greater Birmingham area and 20th in Alabama.