Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, known for its colorful menu and elevated but affordable options, announced its expansion in Huntsville with three new locations slated to open across the city.

“We’re excited to continue our growth in Huntsville, which U.S. News & World Report ranked as the best metro area for families. It has always been a dream of ours to expand Taziki’s fresh, modern Mediterranean cuisine to more areas within this great city,” said Rodrigo Torres, owner-operator. “We look forward to celebrating the everyday moments over delicious meals, serving more of our delicious food and making new connections and memories in our newest locations.”

The Mediterranean café is set to open two restaurants in Huntsville and one in Hampton Cove. The 3,525-square-foot location in The Foundry at 3620 Governors Drive, Suite 101, began construction this summer, with completion expected by December 2024. Meanwhile, Huntsville’s Huntington Plaza location at 11220 Memorial Parkway SW, Suite C, will break ground this fall, and it is projected to be completed early next year. The 3,284-square-foot Hampton Cove location at 6407 Hwy 431, Suite D, is anticipated to open in mid-2025.

The 4,516-square-foot Huntington Plaza location will feature a private area available for corporate events, graduation parties, baby showers and more. The Hampton Cove location will boast a beautiful patio designed to offer a laid-back environment for smaller friends-and-family gatherings.

These new locations will be the third, fourth and fifth Taziki’s restaurants in Huntsville, increasing the total number of stores in the Huntsville-Florence market to six and the total number in Alabama to 24. Nationwide, Taziki’s operates nearly 100 locations throughout the central and eastern U.S.

Alex Garmezy, senior director of market development, added, “Growing from two locations in Huntsville to five within a year is an exciting development for Taziki’s. That growth means that we will serve our great food to even more people across the city and provide career growth opportunities to our loyal staff.”

Taziki’s plans to add several positions at each location, boosting Huntsville’s economy and opportunities for locals to grow with the brand that provides vegan, vegetarian and other options for special diets in addition to classic menu items.

“With Taziki’s broadening its footprint within the Huntsville market, we are excited for the career opportunities within the locations and welcoming new guests as well as increasing the ways our loyal fans can enjoy our modern Mediterranean food,” said Robert Brown, executive vice president of operations, innovations and standards at Taziki’s. “As our saying goes, come ‘Live the Good Life’ with us.”