Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, the elevated fast-casual brand known for its fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, is expanding its menu with Kýpelos — new, customizable bowls that fuse culinary creativity with cultural influence. Now available at all Taziki’s locations, this limited-time offer introduces guests to a reimagined way of indulging in delicious Mediterranean cuisine — one that Taziki’s hopes will become a permanent favorite.

Each Kýpelos bowl features one of three bases — basmati rice, pasta with parmesan or nutrient-rich quinoa — topped with grilled vegetables, feta crumbles, spicy harissa and Taziki’s signature taziki sauce. Guests can complete their bowl with a protein of choice, ranging from chargrilled lamb to marinated chicken kebobs, allowing for a flavor journey tailored to individual preferences and wellness goals.

Among the most popular combinations in testing have been grilled salmon paired with rice or quinoa, as well as shrimp layered over pasta — each one offering a nutrient-balanced profile with unique textures and satisfying depth. Quinoa, in particular, has emerged as a top-requested base for its complete protein structure, gluten-free nature and high fiber content.

The name Kýpelos draws inspiration from the Greek word for “bowl,” paying homage to the ancient craft of Greek pottery — where bowls were not only utilitarian but also served as vessels of ritual, story and community. The handcrafted, traditional Greek pottery mirrors the intention behind the Kýpelos launch — functional, naturally inspired and elevated by design.

The introduction of Kýpelos meets the growing guest demand for personalized, high-quality meals that don’t sacrifice convenience or integrity. For dine-in, the presentation is intentionally refined in colored bowls; for to-go orders, the eco-friendly packaging ensures the bowls can travel easily beyond the café.

“Customization continues to shape the fast-casual landscape,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “Our Kýpelos bowls offer guests a new level of creative control while staying true to the Mediterranean lifestyle — meals that nourish, connect and reflect a sense of place. From protein-packed quinoa to expertly-grilled salmon and shrimp, every combination is crafted to deliver on both taste and purpose.”

Taziki’s encourages its guests to eat well and live the good life by providing fresh, healthy menu items aligned with a classic Mediterranean diet, which has been ranked No. 1 for the eighth consecutive year by U.S. News and World Report.

The Kýpelos bowls offer a curated yet casual dining experience that enhances the way guests engage with the brand — whether longtime fans or first-time visitors. To stay updated with the latest brand news, new menu items and new openings, visit tazikis.com.