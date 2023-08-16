Taziki's Hires Robert Brown as VP of Operations and Lynn Edwards as VP of Human Resources and People Operations

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has established its reputation as the go-to place for fresh, modern Mediterranean fare. Now, the acclaimed café is pushing that bar even higher with a pair of industry experts added to its Executive Leadership Team this year – Robert Brown is now at the helm of Operations as Vice President and Lynn Edwards was recruited to build Taziki’s HR as Vice President of Human Resources and People Operations.

Brown enters his new role with a wealth of experience in tow, having led Franchise Operations and Operations Services teams at Huddle House for the previous five years. Prior to that, Brown also held an assortment of leadership roles at Melting Pot, as well as various franchise operations support roles in his 22 years at YUM Brands. He received his Certified Franchise Executive designation in 2018 and been partnering with restaurant franchisees for over 25 years.

A military veteran of the United States Coast Guard, Brown is excited to tap in to all that he has learned over the years and lead Taziki’s Company and Franchise operations teams, while also guiding Supply Chain, Standards and Innovation. He makes his home in Atlanta with wife and three daughters.

Edwards brings more than 25 years of progressive human resources experience with him and is excited to continue building high-impact teams and create winning cultures with the brand. He joins the popular Mediterranean café after most recently serving as Vice President of Field Human Resources with CKE Restaurants Holdings – the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. brands. Edwards also served as the National Director of Field HR for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Like Brown, Edwards is a proud military veteran, having served in the Army. He is now tasked with recruiting, retaining and training both corporate personnel and in-restaurant teams at Taziki’s. He lives in Murfreesboro with wife and three sons.