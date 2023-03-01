Taziki's Honors 25h Anniversary with Weekly Offers in March

For 25 years, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has been serving fresh, delicious and vibrant Mediterranean fare. And now, the brand wants to give back to its communities with a celebration that the whole family can enjoy.

Starting March 1, and falling within Greek Heritage Month, the acclaimed café is honoring its 25th anniversary and showing appreciation to its loyal guests by partying like it’s 1998! That’s right, Taziki’s is serving select menu items at the original price from 25 years ago throughout the month with a new offer each week including:

March 1-5 – Traditional Hummus Dip for $2 (6 oz. portion)

March 6-12 – Greek Lemon Chicken Soup for $3.50

March 13 - 19 – Greek Salad for $5.75 (no protein)

March 20 - 26 Taziki Dip for $2 (6 oz. portion)

March 27 - 31 – A free Commemorative 25th Anniversary Cup with every beverage purchase (while supplies last).

In addition, guests can jam out to their favorite 90’s hits inside the café to fully get the experience of living life before the turn of the century.

Taziki’s has come a long way in the last 25 years. It now serves its modern Mediterranean fare to customers at 87 locations in 16 states from Colorado to West Virginia. Taziki’s has exciting plans to expand into new markets in 2023.

“Our brand is bigger than just us and we thank everyone for celebrating our silver anniversary,” says CEO of Taziki’s Dan Simpson. “We began in Birmingham after a trip to Greece where our founder Keith Richards and his wife Amy discovered small-table Mediterranean cafés. They fell in love with the idea that everyone in the community gathered to connect around healthy flavors and to celebrate life in these cafés. They wanted to replicate that feeling of warmth and togetherness, so they opened the first Taziki's Mediterranean Café in 1998.”