Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is bringing Grilled Fish back to the menu for a limited time while introducing a zesty new side. From now until Sunday, April 20, Taziki’s guests can enjoy the brand’s Grilled Fish and new Grecian Slaw.

Pescatarians, health conscious diners or just those looking for a unique option can treat themselves to a filet of flaky white fish on a sandwich, starting at $10.99, or order the limited-time option as a feast with choice of basmati rice or roasted new potatoes and a side salad, starting at $12.99. All fish meals include a homemade caper-dill sauce that blends herby goodness with a touch of saltiness and brine.

“We’re proud to bring back this better-for-you fan favorite — layered with fresh, vibrant flavors — just in time for the Lenten season,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “Perfect for those craving a light and refreshing option, it’s truly a must-try with our new limited-time side, Grecian Slaw.”

The brand’s new, zesty slaw features a touch of fresh lemon flavor, topped with fresh parsley and crumbled feta. Not only a healthy option, it’s a celebration of the Spring season and the renewal it brings, letting guests continue to follow the brand’s ethos of savoring the moment, allowing everyone to ‘Live the Good Life.’ While the Grecian slaw pairs perfectly with the Grilled Fish Sandwich, slaw can accompany any of Taziki’s deli items including gyros, pitas, and sandwiches.

“We believe in offering delicious, elevated options for every lifestyle,” said Keith Richards, founder and chief culinary officer of Taziki’s. “These dishes are a testament to that and we can’t wait to introduce more new meals as the year progresses.”