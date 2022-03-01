Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Expands Across Tennessee

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is quickly spreading its fresh celebration of a health-focused diet across the Volunteer State!

The acclaimed Mediterranean café will soon surpass the 20-location benchmark in Tennessee as Taziki’s plans to open four new restaurants across the greater Nashville area this year in Bellevue, Berry Farms, Murfreesboro and Nolensville. Since opening its first Nashville restaurant over a decade ago, Taziki’s has seen record-breaking sales at all six of its locations in the market.

“We’ve seen double-digit sales growth over the past few years in the Nashville market, and now, riding that momentum, we know that this is the perfect territory for Taziki’s expansion,” says Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe CEO Dan Simpson. “The unique consumer landscape in Nashville has led to us gaining loyal fans across the city. We look forward to welcoming new Franchise Owners to the Taziki’s family and building upon our presence in Tennessee as well as the United States.”

The first new Taziki’s coming to Tennessee will be the Nolensville location, slated to open its doors in April. In preparation for this grand opening, the Nolensville team is currently hiring team members in multiple positions, offering a flexible job that employees can get excited about, with a team they’ll enjoy and work they can be proud of doing.

“I'm honored to open our own Taziki's in this great neighborhood,” says Nolensville Operating Partner Jose Cantu. “My family and I have grown to love this area over the past six years through our involvement in the Nolensville Farmers Market, and we’ve very excited to partner with a brand that prioritizes locally-sourced produce and American family farmers.”

As more Taziki’s continue to open across Tennessee, the brand is looking to hire over 150 team members in all roles at its additional and existing locations.

Over the past few years, Taziki’s has emerged as a strong competitor in the Mediterranean segment due to its consistent increase in off-premises sales and investment in tech initiatives like its mobile app and online ordering. Today, Taziki’s is one of the fastest-growing franchise models in the country with plans to continue expanding across the nation. The brand’s franchising success has not gone unrecognized as Taziki’s was recently rated the No. 1 Mediterranean Franchise in the nation by Entrepreneur.

Taziki’s currently operates 17 locations in Tennessee.