Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Launches New App and Ordering Platform

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café saw unprecedented demand for off-premises dining in 2020. To support this change to off-premises sales through a device, Taziki’s worked at a fast pace to amplify their app and the online ordering process.

Taziki’s ramped up efforts over the past several months to completely redesign the app to give users a much better experience. For Taziki’s, streamlining off-premises orders has been a top priority, and now the restaurant’s new app will offer curbside “I’m here” messaging, gift card redemption, an in-app rewards program and easy to navigate ordering.

To continue to connect digitally to customers, Taziki's is partnering with Pagemaster Mobile to put new devices into customers’ hands to experience first-hand the restaurant’s new app. Beginning this month, Taziki’s customers can earn a new Samsung Galaxy Series A phone when they join Taziki’s Taz rewards program and place an order online or through the Taziki’s app.

Taziki’s will distribute Samsung Galaxy Smartphone devices until the end of 2021. Customers claim the phone by registering through this link and are required to purchase two months of wireless service.

“Last March, almost overnight our customers’ digital ordering and payment options increased,” says Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “We know that our customers want superior familiarity when they order takeout and delivery. This overall experience starts when they place an order on Taziki’s app, not just when their food arrives.”

“More than any other industry during the past year, restaurants have evolved the most,” dds Simpson. “For Taziki’s operators it is necessary to have an app complete with digital ordering and payment capability; for many consumers, it’s non-negotiable.”

Like many other restaurants, Taziki’s is both handling takeout and delivery as well as utilizing new partnerships with third-party ordering or delivery partners. Taziki’s believes that infrastructure provided by third party providers will help the company expand their reach—and in turn, expand the restaurant’s sales numbers in 2021. The company has seen meteoric growth of takeout, curbside, Family Feasts, delivery, and box-lunch catering in the past year.

“Taziki’s wants to offer our customers the best experience from the time they place their order to when they finish their meal, no matter where they may be enjoying Taziki’s,” says Simpson. “Our new app also offers the opportunity to give the gift of Taziki’s food as a digital card and the opportunity to stay connected to our customers with the Samsung offer is an added bonus.”