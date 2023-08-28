Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Offering $7 Deal on National Gyro Day

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is wishing fans a happy National Gyro Day on Friday, September 1, with a special $7 Chicken Gyro meal. The meal includes the fan favorite Grilled Chicken Gyro, chips and a side.

Taziki’s is the go-to place for a modern twist on the famed Greek gyro. Taziki’s Grilled Chicken Gyro features a warm pita bread wrap filled with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions and Taziki sauce. Taziki’s offers a variety of additional Gyro protein options including Spicy Harissa Chicken, Grilled Beef and Grilled Lamb.

"I’ve always believed that National Gyro Day is more than just a date on the calendar — it's a celebration of flavors, cultures and the joy of sharing a delicious meal,” says Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “This day is an opportunity to bring people together, to savor the taste of our beloved gyros, and to appreciate a meaningful meal with the simple pleasure of fresh, classic and vibrant Mediterranean flavors."

The $7 gyro meal offer is available in-store and online. The offer is only available on September 1, while supplies last with no substitutions. This offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.