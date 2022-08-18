Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Opens 100th Store

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in 1998 with a mission to connect people around healthy flavors and a celebration of life. Almost 25 years later, that connection is real with Taziki’s serving as the go-to spot for great-tasting Mediterranean fare and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle in over 30 markets in 17 states.

In celebration of the connection between Taziki’s and its fans, the acclaimed Mediterranean café recently celebrated its landmark 100th store opening in Jeffersonville, Indiana with a one-of-a-kind 100 Cent Menu and a special VIP event with members of the Taziki’s executive team. The goal was simple – celebrate the monumental number with those that appreciate the brand and prepare for what comes next.

“I can’t say enough about how much each community that we’ve opened in has supported us since day one at each location,” says CEO Dan Simpson. “From our first café in Birmingham to the 100th one in Indiana, the mission is always the same – put our heart into what we do and make a connection with the people we serve. Our food is healthy and delicious, but I believe it’s the connection that we make with our guests that keeps them coming back!”

While several restaurants struggled to rebound from the difficulties of the pandemic and ongoing harsh economic conditions, Taziki’s has thrived. Investment in tech-based initiatives like its mobile app, rewards program and streamlined online ordering has helped Taziki’s become one of the fastest-growing franchise models in the country and recently earn the title of the No.1 Mediterranean Franchise brand by Entrepreneur.

Taziki’s currently has 10 restaurants in the development phase, with each one expected to open within the next six months.