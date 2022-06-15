Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Rolls Out Lamb Burger

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is once again making it easy to love what you eat with its new limited-time summer option — the Lamb Burger!

Now through Sept. 4, the acclaimed Mediterranean café is partnering with The American Lamb Board to offer the new burger, made with 100% American Lamb. Taziki’s Lamb Burger is made up of two griddle-cooked, seasoned lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with feta cheese, sliced tomato, grilled onions and peppers, and Taziki sauce.

To celebrate this launch, Taziki’s is giving away Blackstone griddles and a Taziki’s prize pack! Guests who purchase a Lamb Burger online or in-store between now and Sept. 4 will automatically be registered to win. No purchase necessary.

“We’re excited to put our unique Taziki’s twist on the current lamb popularity boom,” says Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “We know customers are looking for a hearty summer meal, and the Lamb Burger is the perfect comfort food. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to this delicious burger and look forward to giving away some amazing prizes!”