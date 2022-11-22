Taziki's Mediterranean Café Tests Baklava Cheesecake

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is testing its brand-new offering – Baklava Cheesecake – in the communities of Birmingham, Nashville, Atlanta and Richmond.

From now until Jan. 22, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand is serving its Baklava Cheesecake for just $4.99 per slice. This combination of two classic desserts is the perfect blend of sweet and creamy with a nutty finish.

Taziki’s is combining a classic American dessert with a Greek after-dinner staple. The pleasing taste of cream cheese and sugar combined with the flaky goodness of phyllo dough, honey and walnuts is sure to put everyone in a festive spirit.

“Baklava has always been a favorite at Taziki’s, so we’re excited to offer it in a unique new way with our Baklava Cheesecake,” says CEO of Taziki’s Dan Simpson. “We’ve combined two favorite desserts into one, so our guests can enjoy this new classic twist on a festive dessert throughout this holiday season.”