Taziki's Mediterranean Café Tests New Lamb Burger

Taziki's Mediterranean Café and the American Lamb Board are working together to promote accessible options that incorporate lamb into the diet of American families by introducing the new Taziki's Lamb Burger. Beginning July 12, Taziki's Mediterranean Café will begin testing this new lamb addition to their menu. Taziki's is inviting customers in five select markets to be the first to try their new Lamb Burger.

"We are excited to introduce a delicious new lamb burger in select markets," says Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe. "Lamb is one of Taziki's most popular protein options and now our customers who are fans of our lamb gyros or feasts can experience our mouth-watering lamb in a new way."

Taziki's Lamb Burger is two patties of savory, seasoned ground lamb, topped with grilled peppers and onions, feta cheese and Taziki sauce served on a grilled Kaiser bun. Each Lamb Burger comes with chips and the choice of a Taziki's side item.

The test markets for Taziki's Lamb Burger include Nashville, TN, Panama City, FL, Birmingham, AL and the communities of Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas.

"We thank Taziki's for their commitment to using American Lamb. Serving local lamb supports the nation's shepherds and their families," says Megan Wortman, Executive Director of the Denver-based American Lamb Board. "American Lamb is known for its distinctive yet mild flavor and we are excited for the new seasoned Lamb Burger."

"Since lamb is a customer favorite, introducing a new lamb product was a priority for 2021," said Keith Richards, Founder, Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "We believe this new Lamb Burger will be a hit and we look forward to our customers' valuable feedback."

Customer response from the four test markets will help to determine if the new Lamb Burger will be added to Taziki's menu nationwide in 2022.