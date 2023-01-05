Taziki's to Open Another Store Near Greenville, South Carolina

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is preparing to spread its fresh, tasty, Mediterranean flavors across more of the Greenville community this year.

The Mediterranean café has signed a development agreement with new franchisees Charles Garcia and Rogan Martin, who plan to open the Greenville area’s second Taziki’s location in Simpsonville in the fall of 2023. The duo wasted no time, securing their site and starting the construction process within weeks of joining the Taziki’s brand.

The franchisees’ goal is to provide excellent service to upstate South Carolina with additional Taziki's locations where people can connect in a relaxed atmosphere over delicious, fresh Mediterranean food.

Garcia comes with plenty of business and franchise knowledge. He operates three Plato’s Closet franchises with his wife, owns and operates a land surveying company in Simpsonville, and plans to open a new coffee franchise in the area with his son in April.

“When I was first introduced to Taziki’s, I immediately fell in love with the food,” says Garcia. “When I heard the restaurant was opening in Greenville, I took my family, and we were all hooked. Now as a franchisee, I can’t wait to create that same experience for the community.”

Rogan Martin has over 20 years of experience managing projects in the engineering field. During his career, Rogan has worked on a diverse mix of projects including commercial, industrial, educational, religious, government, and residential developments. With an interest in small business development, management, and growth, Rogan has been active in small engineering firms in the Greenville area for 14 years.

“The convenient, healthy, and affordable product that Taziki's provides is second to none,” says Martin. “Taziki's also places an emphasis on connection. It is fun to arrive there for an early meal and then watch as friends gather over great food and connect in conversation. Plus, the older I get, the more I realize the importance and value of fresh food, so I hope to strengthen the community’s awareness about having a healthy lifestyle.”

The new location in Simpsonville is a prime opportunity for Martin’s vision due to the limited number of healthy choices in the area and the high traffic volume. With Southside Christian School (SCS) nearby the planned location, there is a great opportunity to support the local families and kids – something Garcia plans on tapping into, with both of his children graduating from SCS.