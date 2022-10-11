Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee

Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community.

Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.

“We’re really looking forward to introducing Taziki’s signature Mediterranean fare to the Jackson community,” says Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “Since we entered the state more than a decade ago, Tennesseans can’t seem to get enough of our elevated, affordable and handcrafted dishes, so we’re excited to continue our growth here.”

In preparation for the café’s grand opening, the Jackson team will be hiring 20-30 team members for multiple positions – from management to entry level – offering employees flexible jobs they’ll enjoy and work they can be proud of doing.

This opening will mark the first Taziki’s in Jackson, the 23rd in Tennessee and among more than 100 cafés systemwide.