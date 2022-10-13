Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State.

Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located less than a quarter mile from the Nolensville Farmers Market. The Music City suburb anticipates hosting its grand opening in November with additional cafés scheduled to open in the following communities early next year:

Bellevue – 7626 Highway 70 South, across from Bellevue Baptist Medical Center.

Berry Farms – 3100 Village Plains Blvd., Ste. 100, near the Town Center at Berry Farms.

Murfreesboro – 1855 Medical Center Parkway in The Oaks near Gateway Medical Center.

In preparation for its openings, Taziki’s is currently hiring team members for multiple positions. The acclaimed Mediterranean café is bringing more than 100 positions to the Nashville area – from management to entry level – offering employees flexible jobs they’ll enjoy and work they can be proud of doing.

“Our relationship with the people of Nashville has been incredible, so we’re excited to have more cafés in the pipeline to meet all the demand,” says CEO Dan Simpson. “Our food is healthy and delicious, but I believe it’s the connection that we make with our guests that keeps them coming back. And, with so many welcoming and friendly folks in Tennessee, we know our franchisees will find quality team members that will make new connections with future Taziki’s fans.”

Each new location will range from 2,400-3,400 square feet and feature digital menu boards and roll-up patio doors for open-air dining where possible. The restaurants will also include improved and convenient to-go shelving for easy carryout service.

Investment in tech-based initiatives like its mobile app, rewards program and streamlined online ordering has helped Taziki’s become one of the fastest-growing franchise models in the country, recently earning the title of the No.1 Mediterranean Franchise brand by Entrepreneur magazine. With the opening of the four new locations, Taziki’s will operate 13 restaurants in the Nashville area and 22 in Tennessee. To date, Taziki’s has opened 100 stores across the United States.