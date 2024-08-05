Taziki’s Mediterranean Café – the elevated, fast-casual eatery known for its fresh gyros, pitas and falafel – is bringing the Mediterranean lifestyle to Texarkana this August, with a new location at 5002 N Cowhorn Creek Loop, down from Christus St. Michael Hospital.

The new East Texas restaurant will feature an inviting patio, a diverse menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes and a convenient pickup area for third-party and to-go orders. It will also feature a drive-thru pick up window at opening that will become a full drive-thru in the future to enhance guest convenience.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new, fresh taste of the Mediterranean to Texarkana,” said owner-operator Matt Wilson, who along with franchise partners Mark McCarley, Wade Simpson and Mark James will open the town’s first location. “As owners of local Gusano’s Chicago-Style Pizzeria, we understand the impact great food has in a community and are excited to introduce Taziki’s modern Mediterranean as another fantastic dining option for the whole family. At Taziki’s, we’re committed to providing extraordinary food, fostering meaningful connections and contributing to our community.”

The opening marks Taziki’s fourth Texas location, joining nearly 100 locations currently operating nationwide. The Texarkana restaurant is located just north of I-30 near Christus St. Michael Hospital and Red Lobster.

With its elevated take on Mediterranean classics, Taziki’s encourages each guest and employee to “Live the Good Life” with every bite. To view the full menu and learn more about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com.