Taziki's Reopens in Indianapolis

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is coming back fresher than ever and re-opening its doors to the Indianapolis community on Thursday, Jan. 26, with $1 specials.

Located at 4025 E. 82nd St., near the prestigious Fashion Mall at Keystone, the acclaimed Mediterranean café will be joined by the Indy Chamber of Commerce and representatives from Taziki’s Corporate Headquarters to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Along with the re-opening celebrations, $1 menu items will be offered all day including the Dip Sample Platter (sample of four dips with pita), Greek Salad (no protein), Lemon Chicken Soup, Chicken Roll-Ups with chips, Chicken Gyro with chips and Grilled Cheese with chips. This offer is only valid on Jan. 26 for dine-in guests at the Keystone Crossing location. No substitutions. Limit one of each item per guest while supplies last.

“In our new post-pandemic world, Taziki’s wants to recommit to being active in the community by inviting our guests back into our newly refreshed restaurant to gather with friends and family,” says Operating Partner at Taziki's Mediterranean Café Josh Bowman. “We believe in combining our modern Mediterranean fare with meaningful human connection. We want to thank each one of our guests for supporting us through an unprecedented time in history and allowing us to continue to serve you today.”

The store refresh features new decor including a community board, a new easy pickup area for to-go or online orders, and a new wine selection including cabernet, merlot, pinot grigio and chardonnay.

Additionally, Taziki’s in Indianapolis is also commemorating the brand’s 25-year anniversary of providing unique dining experiences filled with authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

“Our grand re-opening and store refresh is a showing of our gratitude and a celebration of Taziki’s providing quality Mediterranean fare since its inception in 1998,” adds Bowman. “We couldn’t have done it without our loyal guests, and we look forward to serving the Indianapolis community for the next 25 years and beyond.”

Taziki’s in Indianapolis will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.