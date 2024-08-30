Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, the elevated, fast-casual eatery known for its fresh gyros, pitas and falafel, is bringing the Mediterranean lifestyle to Rochester Hills this fall. The new location at 3792 South Rochester Road, off Interstate 59, will mark Taziki’s debut in Michigan, with at least eight more locations planned for the Detroit metro area as part of a long-term investment in the region.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant will offer a diverse menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, a convenient pickup area for third-party and to-go orders and a variety of indoor seating options including booths, high-top tables and a large community table. Guests can also enjoy outdoor patio seating for an inviting and comfortable al fresco dining experience.

Mike and Becky Kosztowny, Detroit-area natives and multi-generation restaurateurs, are leading this expansion. “We are thrilled to bring Taziki’s fresh, affordable Mediterranean cuisine to our home state of Michigan,” said Mike Kosztowny. “Having seen the brand’s success across the country, we’re confident Detroit will embrace the Mediterranean flavors and the ‘Live the Good Life’ philosophy that Taziki’s offers.”

The Kosztownys have a deep-rooted passion for the restaurant industry, having previously developed multiple Jet’s Pizza franchises in Louisville, Kentucky. After discovering Taziki’s through their connection with Louisville franchisees Jeff and Lisa Wilkins, the Kosztownys knew it was the perfect brand to complement their existing ventures. “We only franchise with brands we believe in, and Taziki’s is one of them,” said Becky Kosztowny. “From the scratch-made hummus to the Greek Lemon Chicken Soup, every dish speaks for itself. Even our four kids can’t get enough of it—they love the Sneaky Taziki!”

The Rochester Hills location is the first step in a broader plan to spread Taziki’s across Michigan. “This is more than just a single restaurant opening; it’s the beginning of a significant investment in the Detroit metro area,” said Mike. “We plan to establish Taziki’s as a go-to destination for fresh Mediterranean cuisine in the region.”

The new location is a collaboration between the Kosztownys, Mid-America Real Estate, Tower Group, and D’Agostini Companies. “We’re grateful to our partners for helping us secure and construct this flagship site in Michigan,” said Jeff and Lisa Wilkins, co-owners of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café of Louisville and Rochester Hills. “We’re eager to connect with the Rochester Hills community and share the modern Mediterranean fare that Taziki’s is known for.”

With its elevated take on Mediterranean classics, Taziki’s encourages each guest and employee to “Live the Good Life” with every bite. To view the full menu and learn more about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com.