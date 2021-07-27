TCBY to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with BOGO 40 Cents Offer

The Country's Best Yogurt (TCBY), the world's original frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, August 3 by offering fans a Buy One, Get One for only 40 cents promotion from 3 to 7 p.m. local time at all TCBY locations nationwide.

As part of anniversary specials throughout the summer, TCBY is also featuring Birthday Cake Batter and Strawberry Birthday Shortcake soft-serve flavors, as well as a delicious Birthday Cake hand-scooped flavor. This year, more than ever before, customers deserve to be treated to great tasting, healthy frozen yogurt options that will help them enjoy this time together with family and friends.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the brand's 40th anniversary, and this special offer is our way of thanking everyone for their support over the last four decades," says Nelson Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. "We look forward to welcoming our fans and new guests to TCBY this summer to enjoy our frozen treats as they spend time with their loved ones."

As the trailblazer of the "FroYo" industry, TCBY originated in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1981 where it brought customers a delicious, healthier-for-you frozen dessert concept that started a dessert revolution. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise. With more than 250 locations globally, the brand leads the market in nutrition, taste, product quality and customer satisfaction among a growing fan base. In addition to an extensive menu of low-fat, non-fat and no-sugar-added flavors, TCBY's Super Froyo offerings boast three or more grams of fiber, four or more grams of protein, seven types of live and active cultures, and are a good source of calcium and vitamin D.