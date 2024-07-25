TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Michigan-based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service, virtual kitchen and family dining restaurants throughout the state, announced today the promotion of five team members across the organization.

Brent Keyes is TSFR’s new vice president of operations for Wendy’s. His previous roles include leading TSFR’s MOD Pizza portfolio and serving as the senior director of operations for TSFR Applebee’s. In his new role, Keyes oversees the daily operations of TSFR’s 48 Wendy’s locations.

Erin Alexander is taking the helm of TSFR’s MOD Pizza as brand leader and has also been promoted to director of operation services. In this enhanced role, Alexander adds corporate and franchise operation services oversight of MOD Pizza to her work with TSFR brands Applebee’s and Olga’s Kitchen.

Stacey Lince rejoined TSFR as an area director for Applebee’s in 2023 and is being promoted to senior area director based on her proven track record of achieving results and staffing talented, engaged teams. In this new role, Lince oversees several areas of TSFR’s Applebee’s operations.

Sarah Dollan is stepping into the role of an area director for Applebee’s, overseeing several TSFR Applebee’s locations. With a strong record of developing, supporting and mentoring the teams at several Applebee’s locations throughout Southeast Michigan, Dollan brings high standards and significant achievements to her new role.

After serving as a captain at TSFR’s MOD Pizza brand, Chelsea Mitchell is moving to the corporate office as marketing coordinator for TSFR. In her new role, Mitchell supports marketing efforts and drives campaigns to grow TSFR’s brands.

“Each of these members of our best-in-class TEAM have shown commitment and passion in leading the way through their example of hard work and talent,” said Mark Schostak, executive chairman of TSFR. “Dedicated leaders like these are a key ingredient for our success in an ever-changing industry.”

As part of its core purpose to create opportunities that make lives better, TSFR is committed to providing team members the knowledge and tools needed to grow within the organization.