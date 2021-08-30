TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants Celebrates 40th Anniversary and Veteran Employees

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), announced today it is celebrating its 40th anniversary along with the anniversaries of employees that have been with the company for 20 years or more.

“Over the past 40 years, TSFR has developed a strong reputation as a leader in the restaurant industry and fostered a talented and engaged team that delights our guests,” said Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman at TSFR. “This milestone is significant and we could not be prouder for the contributions our team has made to our success. We look forward to what the next 40 years will bring as we continue to lead the way in our communities.”

“Many of our TEAM Members stay a long time with TSFR – a testament to our accountable culture, family atmosphere and commitment to training and development,” says Bill Angott, President and Chief Executive Officer at TSFR.

Cynthia (Cyndi) Barnes: Director of Accounting | 35 years

Cyndi directs the activities of employees in the accounting department to manage the accounting process through financial statements and is responsible for the overall management of the corporate office. She is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Cyndi started her career with TSFR in 1986 as an Accounting Clerk. In 1991 she was promoted to Accounting Manager and in 2009 to Director of Accounting.

Laura Szcepanski: Director of Training and Development, Wendy’s & MOD Pizza | 37 years

As Director of Training and Development, Laura is responsible for the development needs and business plans for Wendy’s and MOD Pizza brands.She studied at Saginaw Valley State University and began her career with TSFR in 1984, moving into management in 1986 as an Assistant Manager for the Burger King brand. Laura was a General Manager in the Bay City and Midland area for more than 8 years and moved to the Detroit area in 2006 to become the Director of Training for TSFR’s Burger King restaurants. When TSFR sold the Burger King busi­ness in 2015, Laura transitioned to the Director of Learning & Development for Del Taco and MOD Pizza. In 2021, Laura added the Wendy’s brand to her role with responsibility for implementing Develop­ment Days and quarterly business plans for TSFR’s 56 Wendy’s restaurants

Sandra (Sandy) Reinhart: Vice President of Information Technology | 30 years

Sandy Reinhart joined Schostak Brothers & Co., Inc. (SBCI) in 1991 in the property management accounting department. She moved to information technology in 1994 where she was instrumental in putting in the first network and email system for SBCI. She is now responsible for all aspects of technology across the Schostak family of companies and office. Sandy was promoted to Director of Information Technology in 2009, and in 2014 she was promoted to Vice President of Information Technology. She is instrumental in all of the company websites, network security systems, data backups and other technical needs. Sandy is a graduate of Walsh College with a Bachelor’s of Accountancy and accomplished the designation of Certified Scrum Master in 2017.

William (Bill) M. Angott: President and Chief Executive Officer | 25 years

Bill Angott was named President and Chief Executive Officer of TSFR in 2009. Bill directs all operational and strategic planning and execution for the Applebee’s, Del Taco, MOD Pizza, Wendy’s and Olga’s Kitchen brands. Bill’s career progressed consistently with TSFR after joining the TEAM in 1996 as a District Business Manager for the Burger King division. In 2001, Bill was promoted to Vice President of Operations overseeing TSFR’s 60 Burger King restaurants; in 2003 he was promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations, Training & Development and Human Resources; in 2006, Bill was promoted to Chief Operating Officer adding the Del Taco brand to his responsibilities. Bill formally served on the Great Lakes Franchise Association Board, Del Taco’s Franchise Marketing Advisory Council and the Finance Excellence Advisory Council for Burger King. He started his career with Hardee’s Food Systems in 1983 ending in the position of District Manager. Bill is a 1982 graduate of Michigan State University.

Greg Fuchs: Senior Facilities Manager | 25 years

Greg Fuchs serves as the Senior Facilities Manager for Applebee’s, MOD Pizza, Del Taco, Olga’s Kitchen and Wendy’s restaurants in the TSFR portfolio. He began working with TSFR in 1996 when he was hired as a District Manager for the Burger King brand. In 2009, Greg moved to the Del Taco brand, where we were chosen as Franchise Operator of the Year in both 2009 and 2010. Staying in that capacity until February of 2014, he became Facilities Manager for the Applebee's brand, and has added Wendy’s, Del Taco, MOD Pizza and Olga’s Kitchen locations to his responsibility over the past few years. Greg joined the Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA) in 2016, earned his Certified Restaurant Facility Professional designation in 2017, was chosen Restaurateur of the Year in 2019, and currently serves on the RFMA Board of Directors.

Paul Soulliere: Information Systems Manager | 25 years

Paul Soulliere began his career with Hardee's Food Systems in 1978 and worked his way up as Crew Supervisor, Assistant Manager, and Restaurant Manager. Stepping out of operations, he became a Point of Sale (POS) Technician in 1984, and three years later was promoted to POS Manager, where he managed the IT team for Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Northern Indiana. In 1996, Greg joined King Venture (now known as TSFR) as Information Systems Manager. Transforming the technology processes and systems that were in place and creating systems to be replicated across restaurant brands and corporate operations, Greg has been a cornerstone to the technology infrastructure at TSFR.

Barbara (Barb) Pasciak: Vice President of Operations, MOD Pizza & Del Taco | 21 years

Barb took on the responsibility of growing the Del Taco and MOD Pizza business for TSFR in 2019, returning to the operations side of the business after a successful tenure as TSFR’s Director of Marketing for Applebee’s, MOD Pizza and Del Taco. Prior to her marketing role, Barb was Director of Operations for TSFR’s Detroit market Burger King and Del Taco restaurants with responsibility for the performance and profit and loss of each brand. Under Barb’s leadership, TSFR’s Del Taco restaurants consistently broke system wide sales records and TSFR was named franchisee of the year two years in a row. Barb also served on the Operations Advisory Committee for Del Taco. Barb joined TEAM Schostak in 2000 as District Manager for Burger King.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has received The Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces award for three consecutive years. In 2020, The Detroit Free Press recognized 150 of the Top Workplaces in Michigan as determined solely through employee survey results that measure 24 factors in seven categories, including company leadership, communication, career opportunities, cultural environment, managerial skills, pay and benefits. TSFR ranked 22nd in the large business category.

In partnership with Cleary University, TSFR offers a 100 percent tuition free education to eligible team members as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren. This program encourages lifelong learning and equips team members with skills to build a successful career. Employees and family members may use the benefits to enroll in an associate, bachelors or master degree program through Cleary University’s online program.