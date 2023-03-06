TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants Named Top Workplaces USA National Award Winner

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Michigan-based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service, virtual kitchen and family dining restaurants throughout the state, announced today its recognition as a 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award winner for the second consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces. The survey measures 24 factors in seven categories, including company leadership, communication, career opportunities, cultural environment, managerial skills, pay and benefits.

TSFR, which employs more than 6,500 employees throughout Michigan, ranked 26th out of 100 recognized companies in the large business category, which compares employers with more than 2,500 employees. Over 40,000 organizations of varying sizes were considered for the Top Workplaces rankings.

This continued national recognition builds on TSFR’s foundation of five consecutive years of local recognition as a Top Workplace in Michigan.

“We are celebrating our second year of recognition on a national scale as an acknowledgement of the diligent work and intention that has gone into creating an environment where our employees can thrive, despite the challenges that have faced our industry in recent years,” says Mark Schostak, executive chairman of TSFR. “I’m grateful to our people who show their commitment to leading the way and their dedication to our core values—delighting our guests, serving our community, acting with integrity and achieving impactful results.”

As a part of its benefits package, TSFR offers a 100 percent tuition-free education to eligible team members as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren. The truly unique program encourages lifelong learning and equips team members with skills to build a successful career. Employees and family members may use the benefits to enroll in an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree program through Cleary University’s online program.

The restaurant group also provides its employees with other competitive benefits, including a care fund for unexpected expenses, a 50% discount at all TSFR restaurants, instant pay, paid time off, 401K, health insurance and flexible scheduling.