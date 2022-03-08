TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants Promotes Sandy Reinhardt to Chief Information Officer

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR) and Schostak Brothers & Co., Inc. (SBCI) today announced the promotion of Sandra (Sandy) Reinhardt to chief information officer (CIO).

In her new role as CIO, Sandy is responsible for all aspects of technology across the Schostak family of companies and family offices and will join TSFR’s Executive Leadership team.

With a tenure of 30 years at Schostak Family Enterprises, Sandy’s contributions have been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the company from a technology perspective. Sandy leads the IT department supporting company websites, network security systems, data backups and full technical support for more than 160 restaurants across five brands.

“Sandy is a notable leader and has the experience, acumen and impressive track record of results to lead Schostak Family Enterprises into its next chapter of technology operations,” says Mark Schostak, Executive Chairman at TSFR. “We look forward to how Sandy will continue to positively impact TSFR and SBCI, helping us lead the way in the restaurant and real estate industries.”

Sandy was instrumental in putting in the first network and first email system for SBCI. In 2009, she was promoted to director of information technology and began leading the TSFR IT department. In 2014, Sandy was promoted to vice president of information technology.

Sandy is an active member of Applebee’s Franchise Technology Council, MOD Pizza Franchise Partner Technology Advisory Group, and the MRI Software User Group.

As president of the TSFR Care Fund Board of Directors from 2017 to 2021, Sandy has played a critical role in encouraging and increasing employee participation to help TEAM Members in need. The TSFR Care Fund is the personification of TSFR’s number one core value, its people and its Core Purpose “create opportunities that make lives better”. Now more than 70% of TEAM Members contribute to the fund through direct deposit of a portion of each paycheck allowing the TSFR Care Fund to provide 639 grants totaling over $689,000 since its inception.

Sandy is a graduate of Walsh College with a Bachelor of Accountancy and achieved the designation of Certified Scrum Master in 2017.