Tech Startup Bobacino Strikes Development Partnership with Boba Guys

Bobacino – a startup developing fully automated, small footprint boba shops – announced a new R&D partnership with Boba Guys – a San Francisco-based chain of Boba cafes offering delicious milk tea drinks and snacks – to accelerate the development of Bobacino’s technology and explore future collaboration opportunities.

“Boba Guys believes that progress and innovation is often at the edges of technology, and we can think of no better partner to explore automation with than Bobacino,” says Bin Chen, co-founder of Boba Guys. “The tools and technology that Bobacino provides will create something entirely new and open up markets and opportunities for the whole boba industry.”

Through the partnership, Boba Guys will act as strategic advisors to Bobacino, with the goal of shaping the future of the boba industry, as well as how cafes will look and function for many years to come.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Boba Guys, a brand with a strong commitment to quality - not only in its product, but also in its service,” says Darian Ahler, Chief Executive Officer of Bobacino. “As the boba market continues to quickly expand, we look forward to furthering the sector and making the boba experience even better than it is today.”

Bobacino continues to see traction with investors in its crowdfunding campaign, which is currently underway on WAX. The platform gives more everyday investors an opportunity to capitalize on the global boba tea market – which is projected to exceed $4.3 billion by 2028. – invest now.