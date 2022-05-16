Tech Startup Invii Announces Ecosystem of Products to Help Restaurants

The restaurant industry is reeling from the impact of COVID-19. Roughly 110,000 restaurants across the country have closed. Two out of three restaurant employees have lost their jobs. Demand is down, sales are down as well.

Does it get better?

Raleigh based startup Invii seeks to solve these problems - and more, with an ambitious goal.

“We want to help the industry adapt to consumer needs at a rapid speed,” Chief Executive Officer Brandon Saldan says, “The data shows that restaurants are still looking for solutions to issues stemming from the pandemic even two years later.”

Invii announced today an ecosystem of products designed to help restaurants manage customer orders, take payments, manage menus and employees, and more.

“We're building a suite of applications around mobile technology,” says Chief Technology Officer Mustafa Mohamed, "97% of all Americans own a smartphone. We want to build an extension of existing mobile capabilities and allow customers to do even more with what they all carry in their pockets everyday, including seamlessly ordering and paying for food and drinks at in-person restaurants.”

Products announced include an NFC capability-enabled customer ordering and payment platform, an online menu creation tool, an employee management system, and an all-in-one “dashboard” that allows restaurant owners to collect and analyze detailed statistics about their business and its food.

“We're excited to showcase Invii as an open and accepting platform allowing restaurants to operate exactly the way they prefer without locking them into expensive, slow and outdated management systems,” continues Mohamed.

The dashboard integrates seamlessly with existing point-of-sale systems, and Invii's payment system is compatible with multiple popular payment platforms - allowing restaurant customers to pay for orders in ways that weren't possible until now.

”We can't wait to see restaurants integrate with Invii, and we're looking forward to giving restaurants access to tools they can use to increase profits, attract more customers, and make smart decisions about their menus,” Says Saldan.

A waitlist is now open for restaurants interested in learning more. Invii hopes to launch these products nationwide within the next six months.