Telecine and YCD Multimedia Unveil New Digital Signage Package for Financial Institutions

Digital signage partners, Telecine and YCD Multimedia unveiled a new all-inclusive financial institution package, called RAMP Up! Telecine, a media, and software company focused on raising the bar of great content for digital signage, and YCD Multimedia, leaders of the “any K” revolution through its digital signage platform, will offer RAMP Up! to banks, and financial institutions looking to enhance the customer experience. This strategic partnership aligns content with a powerful platform for digital signage applications well-suited for financial institutions.

RAMP Up! is a branded Financial News Television Channel with your bank’s name and logo on the screen. By utilizing your digital signage network, each time your customer enters your branch they see up to the moment news with no action required on your part. Content updates happen automatically throughout the day. It’s Co-branded content with Bloomberg News.

“In today’s modern banking scene, customers are primarily utilizing online banking. But what about those patrons that need to come into your branch to transact business? This RAMP Up! collaboration with YCD makes branch communications easy, and effective with content that’s fresh, and branded for your institution,” says David Defelici, VP of Business Development for Telecine. “RAMP Up! allows for your commercials to play alongside trusted and compliant Bloomberg News. This package is meant for banking tech managers to “set it and forget it.”

“This platform and content combo offers such a simplified way to offer fully curated content with our CMS platform which was purpose-built for advertising and communications. You can upload new content, create clips and campaigns, edit them, get them approved by management, and distributed quite effortlessly. That’s the beauty of RAMP Up! Your commercials and the Bloomberg News content can be easily deployed regionally or across any number of branches. Our goal is to inform, educate, and engage your clientele with a platform that offers possibilities and scalability,” says Ido Aviram, GM for YCD Multimedia.