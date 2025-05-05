Ten50 BBQ will officially open the doors to its second DFW location on May 12, bringing its acclaimed Central Texas-style barbecue to Lovers Lane in the Devonshire neighborhood at 5519 W Lovers Lane. The restaurant, which first debuted in Richardson in 2014, is known for its dedication to traditional “low and slow” techniques and its no-shortcuts approach to quality meat and scratch-made sides.

Created by Preston Evans and his late father, John Evans, beloved Founder of John T. Evans Company, Ten50 BBQ is deeply rooted in family tradition and a shared passion for authentic barbecue. John, a true food lover, spent over 40 years working with restaurants in real estate development and brokerage. For John, there was never a line between business and pleasure — his greatest joy was traveling the country discovering new restaurant concepts and connecting with operators. That passion became a way of life for Preston, who was immersed in the industry from an early age.

Preston Evans says, “When the two of us began working together in 2009, we started laying the groundwork for what would become Ten50 BBQ. Since opening the original location, the concept has evolved, but its soul remains the same: simple ingredients, high-quality meats, and a welcoming space.” He continues, “Our new location is a direct extension of the dream we built together — one that honors my father’s passion for food, design, and sharing a meal with family and friends.”

While Ten50’s signature recipes remain unchanged, the restaurant introduces a fresh service model and refined menu. The open kitchen puts pitmasters at the forefront, cutting meats and finishing dishes over a wood-burning grill. Guests will enjoy hybrid table service, with dishes plated and delivered directly, offering a more curated and elevated experience than the traditional pit line in Richardson.

Guests can expect Ten50’s full lineup of smoked favorites, including USDA Prime brisket, Duroc Heritage pork ribs, smoked chicken and turkey, and the signature torpedoes—jalapeños stuffed with brisket or chicken and wrapped in bacon. A full menu of sides such as brisket beans, five-cheese mac, and fried okra round out the offering, along with house-made desserts prepared at the Ten50 bakery in Richardson.

New composed sandwiches take center stage — including a Smoked Turkey Club and a Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with vinegar-based coleslaw and crispy fried onions. Two beautifully crafted salads join the menu alongside new sides such as Grilled Corn Two Ways — with choice of classic buttered and flame grilled or elote street style corn on the cob — and made-to-order Cornbread inspired by one of Preston’s beloved childhood favorites from the former Z’Tejas in Austin. Weekly barbecue specials will be available, such as Pork Chop Tuesdays, Burnt End Fridays, and Beef Rib Saturdays.

The new location also boasts a full bar with six local craft beers on tap, wine served both on tap and by the bottle, and a tightly curated list of craft cocktails — including a Frozen John Daly with vodka, lemonade, iced tea, and basil.

Designed by Droese Raney Architecture, the 3,300 square foot space leans into raw, honest materials: hand-fired tile, untreated white oak, raw steel, and unlacquered copper, all fabricated by local artisans. “After a trip to Marfa with the Droese Raney team, we were heavily inspired by the desert landscape of West Texas and the use of utilitarian and locally sourced materials.,” says Evans. “Eating barbecue is traditionally a social pastime so even though this space is 1/3rd the size of our Richardson location, our goal was to create a communal feel – the result is modern but still casual and warm.”

Evans emphasizes that Ten50 BBQ remains a tribute to his father and their shared values. “We’ve always believed that great food doesn’t need to be fussy. Our intention has never been to reinvent barbecue — just to present it with purpose, pride, and a slightly different personality. This space reflects our evolution and our desire to serve the community in a new, exciting way.”

Ten50 BBQ Dallas will open to the public on Monday, May 12.