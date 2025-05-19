Tender Crush, the “addictive” casual crispy chicken brand from the creators of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, is teaming with fellow New York City sensation Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine to offer a limited-time Sophie’s Cuban Crush sandwich celebrating the best of both menus in one bold, flavor-packed bite. Sophie’s Cuban Crush features Tender Crush’s beloved crispy chicken and Sophie’s signature green sauce, sazon completo, chili oil, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños, and fresh cilantro. It is available now for $11 at Tender Crush NYC (529 Broome St.) through June 30.

Sophie’s Cuban Crush stands out for its layered approach to flavor and texture. It starts with Tender Crush’s signature crispy chicken, marinated and fried for a perfect balance of crunch and juiciness. From there, it’s tossed in a rich chili oil for subtle heat and finished with a dusting of Cuban sazón completo, adding warmth and depth. Sophie’s iconic green sauce brings a cool, vibrant finish, while pickled jalapeños, onions, and fresh cilantro add brightness and crunch, delivering a sandwich experience that’s bold, balanced, and unmistakably New York.

Additionally, Sophie’s famed sauce is available for pouring over or dipping all Tender Crush’s signature crispy fried and grilled chicken tender offerings.

“This one-of-a-kind collab is all about celebrating bold flavors, cultural pride, and the culinary spirit of our city,” says Stephen Parker, Tender Crush and Black Tap corporate executive chef. “Sophie’s iconic green sauce brings a bright, addictive punch that cuts perfectly through our crispy, juicy fried chicken.

“Add in the Cuban spices and pickled toppings, and you’ve got a sandwich that’s fresh, spicy, and totally unforgettable — it’s the kind of flavor you crave the moment you finish the last bite.”

“This collaboration is the perfect mash-up of two New York originals,” said Sofia Luna, Co-founder and CEO at Sophie’s Cuban Cuisine. “We’ve always believed that flavor is a form of expression, and this sandwich brings the heart of our cocina—our green sauce and sabor Cubano—to an entirely new audience. It’s bold, unexpected, and rooted in the culture that makes this city so dynamic.”