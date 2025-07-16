Tender Crush, the “addictive” casual crispy chicken brand created by the team behind Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, is offering New Yorkers a chance to cool down this summer with its all-new I Scream Tender dessert treat.

An ice cream novelty shaped like a Tender Crush chicken tender, the I Scream Tender is made with a vanilla ice cream center and coated in a white chocolate and toffee crust. Served with chocolate caramel and strawberry sauce dips.

The I Scream Tender will be available exclusively at Tender Crush’s SoHo location at 529 Broome St., launching on National Ice Cream Day (July 20). Through National Chicken Tender Day (July 27), the Tender Crush street team will be handing out samples in and around the SoHo location at 529 Broome St.

Also on National Chicken Tender Day, as part of the weeklong celebration, the brand’s friends at Sloomoo Institute will have a pop-up at Tender Crush SoHo where Sloomoo will make an appearance and give away 1oz slime samples designed to look like Tender Crush’s Brooklyn Smoke BBQ Sauce Dip. Tender Crush will continue handing out I Scream Tender samples during Sloomoo’s appearance.