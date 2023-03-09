Tender Greens Adds Short Rib to Dinner Lineup

Tender Greens is ready to ring in spring with its newest seasonal dinner item, the Short Rib. Bring home-cooked flavor into your kitchen without all the work with this warm, comforting dish that’s available for a limited time starting March 15 through the month of June.

Slow cooked in red wine and aromatics for full flavor, Tender Greens’ new Short Rib puts a chef spin on the classic dish. Served with mashed potatoes, charred broccolini, pumpkin seed gremolata and grilled sourdough, the deliciously tender Short Rib is the ultimate highlight to the spring menu and a perfect dinner dish. The Short Rib starts at $17.95 and will only be available after 4 p.m. on weekdays and all-day on weekends.

Craving something green this spring? Tender Greens is also introducing the Harvest Chicken Salad to its lunch and dinner menu. Tossed with a golden balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of crisp baby head lettuce, the Harvest Chicken Salad features savory salt and pepper chicken, tangy local citrus, fresh strawberries, almonds, Di Stefano ricotta cheese, radicchio and caramelized onions starting at $14.25.

Take your tastebuds south of the border with the bold flavors of Tender Greens’ seasonal Chicken Tortilla Soup. The Mexican classic, available for lunch and dinner, offers the perfect combination of slow-cooked chicken and roasted tomatoes in an ancho chili broth with cumin and coriander, topped with avocado and queso fresco. Cup prices start at $4.95, bowls at $8.95.

To compliment these new offerings, Tender Greens is also updating their Seasonal Vegetables, to include snow peas, broccolini, rainbow carrots and mushrooms starting at $4.25, and a thirst-quenching Pineapple Agua Fresca infused with Thai basil starting at $2.75. Order both items to compliment your lunch or dinner!

“Dinner is an opportunity to reconnect with your loved ones and what a better way to enjoy quality time this spring than over hearty, comforting meals like our delicious new Short Rib,” says Director of Marketing Mary Vallarta. “Corporate Executive Chef Oliver Plust has developed each of these rich and satisfying dishes focused on seasonal ingredients with family in mind, offering a mix of familiar flavors packed with nutrition to start this season anew.”

Tender Greens is also offering free delivery on all orders over $20 that are placed online or through the Tender Greens app from March 16 through March 19.

At Tender Greens, each dish begins with the best ingredients with no compromises, no matter what. Sustainability is at the core of every choice made, from food to the planet, to the future of farming. It’s in the brand’s DNA. Each kitchen is run by its own chef who holds the food to a higher standard. They explore local markets to experiment with ingredients to create distinctive plates that guests will love.