Tender Greens Goes Global with New Menu

Tender Greens is now taking diner tastebuds on a deliciously affordable plate-centered vacation around the world with three of their newest dishes, inspired by some favorite culinary regions, highlighting different/worldly cooking styles made with seasonal ingredients. These include:
The Portofino Bowl – inspired by the Italian Coast
Made with pasta pearls, haricots verts, watercress, heirloom tomatoes, baby lettuces, kale almond pesto, shaved pecorino
Available with grilled trout or grilled shrimp (both sourced from sustainable farms)
Happier Vegan Bowl – inspired by North Africa
Made with farro, white hummus, pasta pearls, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby lettuces, harissa sauce, sherry vinaigrette
Available with baked falafel and grilled salmon
Thai Bowl – inspired by LA’s delicious take on Thai cuisine
Made with coconut sushi rice, green papaya, cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, thai basil, cilantro, fresno peppers, thai lime vinaigrette
Available with grilled shrimp and grilled steak
Additional new items also include the:
Trout Plate and Shrimp Plate (with side salad)
Farro Side Salad made with farro, dried cranberries, shaved almonds, kale, golden balsamic vinegar
Pasta Pearl Side Salad made with fregola pasta, haricot verts, kale almond pesto, lemon