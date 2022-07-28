Tender Greens Goes Global with New Menu

Tender Greens is now taking diner tastebuds on a deliciously affordable plate-centered vacation around the world with three of their newest dishes, inspired by some favorite culinary regions, highlighting different/worldly cooking styles made with seasonal ingredients. These include:

The Portofino Bowl – inspired by the Italian Coast

Made with pasta pearls, haricots verts, watercress, heirloom tomatoes, baby lettuces, kale almond pesto, shaved pecorino

Available with grilled trout or grilled shrimp (both sourced from sustainable farms)

Happier Vegan Bowl – inspired by North Africa

Made with farro, white hummus, pasta pearls, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby lettuces, harissa sauce, sherry vinaigrette

Available with baked falafel and grilled salmon

Thai Bowl – inspired by LA’s delicious take on Thai cuisine

Made with coconut sushi rice, green papaya, cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, thai basil, cilantro, fresno peppers, thai lime vinaigrette

Available with grilled shrimp and grilled steak

Additional new items also include the:

Trout Plate and Shrimp Plate (with side salad)

Farro Side Salad made with farro, dried cranberries, shaved almonds, kale, golden balsamic vinegar

Pasta Pearl Side Salad made with fregola pasta, haricot verts, kale almond pesto, lemon