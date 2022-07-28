    Tender Greens Goes Global with New Menu

    Industry News | July 28, 2022
    Tender Greens new menu dishes on a table.
    Tender Greens

    Tender Greens is now taking diner tastebuds on a deliciously affordable plate-centered vacation around the world with three of their newest dishes, inspired by some favorite culinary regions, highlighting different/worldly cooking styles made with seasonal ingredients. These include:

    The Portofino Bowl – inspired by the Italian Coast

    Made with pasta pearls, haricots verts, watercress, heirloom tomatoes, baby lettuces, kale almond pesto, shaved pecorino

    Available with grilled trout or grilled shrimp (both sourced from sustainable farms)

    Happier Vegan Bowl – inspired by North Africa

    Made with farro, white hummus, pasta pearls, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby lettuces, harissa sauce, sherry vinaigrette

    Available with baked falafel and grilled salmon

    Thai Bowl – inspired by LA’s delicious take on Thai cuisine

    Made with coconut sushi rice, green papaya, cabbage, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, thai basil, cilantro, fresno peppers, thai lime vinaigrette

    Available with grilled shrimp and grilled steak

    Additional new items also include the:

    Trout Plate and Shrimp Plate (with side salad)

    Farro Side Salad made with farro, dried cranberries, shaved almonds, kale, golden balsamic vinegar

    Pasta Pearl Side Salad made with fregola pasta, haricot verts, kale almond pesto, lemon

