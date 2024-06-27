Summer is in full swing and Tender Greens has launched a limited-time summer menu that perfectly captures the essence of the season.

Guests are invited to beat the heat and enjoy the vibrant flavors of Tender Greens’ light and refreshing dishes. From colorful fruit-filled salads to grilled and roasted vegetable dishes and bowls, Tender Greens’ new seasonal menu is a healthy and delicious way to savor the season.

Launching on June 26 at all Tender Greens locations and available through early fall, the new menu additions include:

Seasonal Vegetables: baby sweet peppers, french green beans, summer squash, green zucchini

baby sweet peppers, french green beans, summer squash, green zucchini Summer Harvest Salad : stone fruit, blackberries, pistachios, goat cheese, caramelized onions, baby lettuces, golden balsamic vinaigrette

: stone fruit, blackberries, pistachios, goat cheese, caramelized onions, baby lettuces, golden balsamic vinaigrette California Bowl w/ Salmon or Chipotle Chicken : roasted corn salsa, cilantro lime brown rice, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, pepitas, lime crema

: roasted corn salsa, cilantro lime brown rice, cabbage slaw, queso fresco, pepitas, lime crema Watermelon Agua Fresca: a refreshing and hydrating drink made with fresh watermelon juice

Additionally, Tender Greens has introduced specialty items to its permanent menu: