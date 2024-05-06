Teriyaki Experience is redefining the sushi experience by bringing the popular bowl craze to Japanese cuisine with the introduction of their new Sushi Bowls. Sushi bowls, also known as chirashi or sushi donburi, originate from Japan, and are an exciting extension to the chain’s signature teriyaki dishes. These innovative creations offer a modern twist on traditional sushi rolls, providing customers with a convenient and delicious way to enjoy their favorite sushi flavors in a bowl, made fresh before their eyes.

“Until now, sushi bowls have been primarily limited to sit-down restaurants or specialized sushi establishments,” says Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing, Teriyaki Experience. “With our new Sushi Bowls, we’re bringing this culinary innovation to the quick-service realm, offering our customers a fresh, made to order, convenient and satisfying option for lunch or dinner. Our chef has developed 4 delicious flavours, with our classic California and Spicy Salmon Sushi Bowls available for guests now.”

From creamy avocado to succulent crab, and from spicy salmon to tender edamame, each bowl is a tantalizing fusion of flavors and textures on a warm bed of rice. Made-to-order and crafted with the finest ingredients, these bowls are perfect for on-the-go or a quick dine-in experience.

Two New Sushi Bowl flavors:

Starting on April 29th, experience the next evolution of Japanese cuisine with Teriyaki Experience’s 2 new flavours of sushi bowl at 31 participating restaurants throughout Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick for a limited time.

California Sushi Bowl – enjoy this classic sushi roll in a deconstructed format with warm rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Carrot, Surimi/Crab Stick, Soy Sauce, Nori and Furikake (a savory Japanese seasoning blend).

Spicy Salmon Sushi Bowl – for everyone who loves our Sushi Salmon, we give it a little spicy kick and serve it deconstructed in a bowl on top of warm rice, with Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Edamame, Soy Sauce, Nori, Green Onion and Furikake (Japanese seasoning blend).

Two additional flavours of Sushi Bowl will be introduced in July.