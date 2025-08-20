Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast casual franchise dishing out big Asian -inspired bowls with a focus on fresh vegetables, lots of fresh chicken, steak and premium ingredients is on fire!

“This brand was built by franchisees, for franchisees. Period,” said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “Our role as franchisor is to facilitate best practices, execute innovation and serve and protect the franchisees in the TMAD community. This obviously resonates with our franchisees as they not only are expanding aggressively, but they are also recommending TMAD to their friends and family like something I have never seen in the franchising community.”

This was clear at their recent franchise conference in Vail, Colorado where the speakers were composed almost entirely of franchisees. The conference focused on ideas for franchisees to help each other to be successful. “Understanding that each individual owner’s success supports the health of the TMAD community is core to our culture.” Said Erin Hicks, TMAD’s President.

TMAD has been on an absolute tear in 2025 — opening 29 new shops in the first half of the year, bringing the total to 185 locations and counting.

“We’re on track to beat our growth record to easily break 200 open locations by the end of the year,” Haith said. “That’s not hype — that’s grit and hustle on the part of the franchisees. And it’s all thanks to a business model that works and franchisees who take advantage of an opportunity to learn and share with each other.”

One big reason for the boom? Innovative programs like the Executive Franchise Package. It lets franchisees with big ambitions grow aggressively at their own pace without us getting in their way.

“This isn’t about stacking units just to say we did,” said Haith. “We’re building sustainable, scalable businesses with the right people. And we’re tearing down the barriers so they can grow fast, smart and strong.”

With a pipeline bursting with seasoned operators, tech-forward tools, and a system culture that’s insanely collaborative, TMAD isn’t just growing — it’s exploding! And they’re heading into the back half of 2025 with a large, experienced support team, landlords clamoring for a successful, differentiated brand that is not sandwiches, pizza, fried chicken or burgers and an excited customer base looking for delicious, healthy fast casual food with lots of protein and value.

“There’s never been a better time to be part of Teriyaki Madness,” Haith said. “We’re growing faster, smarter, and stronger than ever — and our franchisees are leading the way.”

To learn more about the Executive Franchise program, visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com.