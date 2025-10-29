Teriyaki Madness isn’t slowing down – it’s speeding past the competition with woks blazing. As the brand celebrates 20 years of franchising, the Seattle-style teriyaki concept just wrapped one of its most “mad” quarters ever, welcoming nine new franchisee groups who will open 17 to who-knows-how-many (potentially unlimited!) shops nationwide. Two of those groups went big with Executive Packages, the brand’s “all-you-can-build” franchise buffet — giving franchisees the flexibility to expand with no cap on growth (or their teriyaki obsession).

And it’s not just the newbies; four existing franchisees have also upgraded to Executive Packages to accelerate growth. “It’s not just about saving money — it’s about speed,” said Kush Patel, who operates Teriyaki Madness shops across Ohio and Kentucky. “I can sign leases and move fast without corporate red tape.”

From Indiana to Colorado, a new wave of empire builders, restaurant veterans and first-time owners are joining the Madness. Among them: operators expanding from major brands like Jimmy John’s, Jersey Mike’s, Dunkin, Popeyes, Firehouse Subs, Capriotti’s and Subway — each bringing serious experience and even bigger appetites.

Highlights include:

Colorado : Andres Caballero and Alex Cruz (Popeyes, Dunkin, Jersey Mike’s vets) inked an Executive Package for Castle Rock and beyond.

: Andres Caballero and Alex Cruz (Popeyes, Dunkin, Jersey Mike’s vets) inked an Executive Package for Castle Rock and beyond. Indiana : Chris Hancock and Shawn Honaker (Jimmy John’s) signed TMAD’s first Executive Package for Greater Louisville.

: Chris Hancock and Shawn Honaker (Jimmy John’s) signed TMAD’s first Executive Package for Greater Louisville. Kentucky : Current franchisees Dhruv Patel and Kirti Patel team up for three additional shops, while Mayur Patel and Kalpesh Patel will also expand TMAD’s footprint in the region.

: Current franchisees Dhruv Patel and Kirti Patel team up for three additional shops, while Mayur Patel and Kalpesh Patel will also expand TMAD’s footprint in the region. Virginia: Japan and Dhruvin “Dan” Desai (Subway) expanding to Roanoke.

Other new additions include Matthew Farler, a Capriotti’s owner growing his footprint in Abilene, TX; Michael Hansen and Bryce Paulsen, who operate Jersey Mike’s in Utah; Mark Haruma, a finance pro opening his first TMAD in Anaheim, CA; and Brady Lund, an oil operations executive fueling a major new truck stop development in Williston, ND.

Together, these franchisees are turning up the heat, pushing to the brink of 200 shops nationwide, and if the current pace keeps up, TMAD will blow past that number before the sauce even cools.

“Twenty years in, and the Madness just keeps scaling,” said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer at Teriyaki Madness. “Seasoned operators from powerhouse brands jumping in for multi-unit deals, including our Executive Packages, recognizes the proven success nationwide of what we’ve built. Bowls this good basically sell themselves once guests get a taste. We train shop owners on our processes and products, and then they build their teams.”

The momentum shows no sign of slowing. With 41 new shops opened in 2025 so far, including 11 in Q3 alone, and systemwide sales up more than 22% year-over-year for the quarter – Teriyaki Madness continues to post strong growth as the demand for its bowls fuels growth nationwide.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com. To explore the menu or find a shop, visit teriyakimadness.com.