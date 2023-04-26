Teriyaki Madness Headed to Old Bridge in May

This May, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is officially bringing its beloved menu to the people of Old Bridge. Nashaat Yusuf and Noura Saleh, husband and wife, have had corporate jobs for many years but have decided to go in a different direction and invest in the restaurant industry. They are set to open their very first location at 1050 A US 9 Old Bridge NJ 08857 on May 9.

Their Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon, or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

Nashaat and Noura are excited to bring their experience with their past professions and combine them with their new career in franchising. Nashaat is a pharmacist by education and holds a Master degree in Business Administration in addition to two international certifications in weight management, with experience working in sales and marketing. By education, Noura is an engineer, but for the last 15 years, she has worked in diplomatic missions. Upon seeing that Teriyaki Madness had an opportunity to grow in Old Bridge and always having an interest in cooking and the restaurant business, they jumped at the opportunity. As a huge fan of the food, They believed in the product and are excited to bring a healthier alternative to his community while providing great customer service.

“Our objective inside the shop is to bring smiles to our customers,” says Yusuf.

To celebrate, Yusuf and Saleh invite locals to the Shop’s grand opening — and trust us; there ain’t no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party doesn't stop. Events from 05/09/2023 through 05/10/2023 will include:

05/09/2023 to 05/10/2023: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

05/09/2023: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 05/11/2023 and 05/17/2023 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

With more than 130 shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2023.

“Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can’t deny, and people’s love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them,” Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, says. “From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. This new location in Old Bridge is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki.”