Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast casual Asian-inspired franchise, is launching its first national advertising campaign from independent creative agency Party Land. Merging humor, creativity, and original music, the new Crazy Delicious work aims to shake consumers out of their predictable lunch and dinner routines and get them to cross the street to try something totally different.

The premiere :30-second TV spot, “Teriyaki Fixes Everything,” cleverly spoofs a familiar advertising trope – the cure-all product that can magically solve all of life’s woes. The campaign features a creative approach that has become an agency trademark for Party Land – a custom-crafted, memorable song that adds both emotional punch and entertainment value. It begins on a relatable note, with an average family in the car heading out for dinner. “It was a hard day for the family, but everything will be OK. ‘Cause Teriyaki’s so delicious that they’ll forgive what you did today.” Wait, what? As the family arrives at the restaurant and the food looks as incredible as the promises, the ad takes a left turn, humorously pushing the boundaries of social norms with the next line of the song: “Teriyaki Madness! Your wife will forgive you, for sleepwalking through the neighborhood wearing nothing but your shoes. ‘Cause Teriyaki fixes everything!” By ad’s end, mom, kids and grandpa are happy and dad, despite his missteps (pun intended), is redeemed thanks to the miraculous power of Teriyaki Madness’ real food, made-to-order with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

The campaign is airing nationwide including Hawaii through the end of 2024 on CTV, pre-roll, and social video platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. It includes a :15 and :06-second version of the premiere spot, as well as Spotify audio ads and digital display banners.

“We’re excited to share this funny and delicious spot with the world,” said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer at Teriyaki Madness. “Teriyaki Madness has over 160 fast casual restaurants nationwide, but this is our first larger national media buy. We want people to know that our teriyaki is so good, it will fix just about anything going on in your life – even if you accidentally sleepwalked through the neighborhood naked and perhaps embarrassed the entire family. It’s nothing some craveable teriyaki bowls can’t fix. We take our food seriously, but we don’t take ourselves seriously, and Party Land helped us create an entertaining campaign that will make people smile, and potentially drool a bit too.”

“Everyone knows delicious food is powerful, it mends relationships, feeds the soul, and brings people together. That’s never been more true than at Teriyaki Madness, where teriyaki fixes everything,” added Natalia Fredericks, Creative Director at Party Land. “Our spot follows a family as they enjoy a mouthwatering meal and asks the question: what if the family behind those smiles had a secret? Could delicious food fix that too? Our film answers that question as steaming bowls of teriyaki melt lingering familial tension away and our soaring melody replaces heaviness with hope. We wanted our song to tell a story and stick in the brains of our audience, all while establishing our brand as one that embraces humor and isn’t shy of a little food porn. Teriyaki Madness will fix your problems, feed your soul, and make you laugh.”

Party Land’s own Matt Heath and Lexie Papilion (who also co-wrote and sang on the entire “Greatest Hates Vol. 3!” album for Liquid Death) composed and performed the “Teriyaki Fixes Everything” theme song, writing lyrics that help define the brand’s own unique voice and identity.