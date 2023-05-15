Teriyaki Madness Opening in Colorado Springs

This May, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is officially bringing its beloved menu to the people of Colorado Springs. Randy and Charity Stauffacher, a husband-wife duo, will open the new shop at 7895 Silicon Heights on May 19th.

Their Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon, or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

After two decades in their respective careers in IT and trauma therapy, the couple looked for a new opportunity that would get them more involved in the community. When they found Teriyaki Madness, they fell in love with the brand’s culture and delicious food. Now, they can’t wait to introduce it to the people of Colorado Springs. And as they prepare for opening, the couple is already brainstorming ways to get involved and connect with other small business owners in the area.

“We’re excited to get to know other owners and other small businesses through our catering programs and just be more connected,” said Charity Stauffacher.

To celebrate, Charity and Randy invite locals to the Shop’s grand opening — and trust us; there ain’t no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party doesn't stop. Events from 05/17/2023 through 05/26/2023 will include:

05/18/2023 to 05/20/2023: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

05/19/2023: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 05/20/2023 and 05/26/2023 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

With more than 130 shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2023.

“Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can’t deny, and people’s love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them,” Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, says. “From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. This new location in Old Bridge is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki.”