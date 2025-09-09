Teriyaki Madness is re-opening its wildly popular Duke City shop at 11032 Montgomery Blvd. NE in Juan Tabo Plaza on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., and the community is invited to join the madness.

This marks a new era for the local shop with fresh ownership, upgraded customer service, extended hours, a revitalized interior and an ongoing commitment to supporting the Albuquerque community through fundraisers. And let’s be real — these bowls are dangerously good. Addictive flavors? Check. Huge bowls loaded with premium proteins and veggies? Double check. A menu that can swing from guilt-free to extra indulgent? Triple check. All served by amazingly attractive and friendly people that let guests call all the shots and customize their bowls however they want them. And the new owners have years of TMAD experience, so they don’t suck!

The grand re-opening kicks off with a $1,000 check presentation to Meals on Wheels New Mexico at 9 a.m., which will fund 125 meals for community members in need, followed by a celebratory ribbon cutting. This isn’t your typical celebration — it’s a bunch of full-blown teriyaki shenanigans with food, incredible vibes and community at the heart of it all. Guests who arrive early can also snag some MAD Rewards:

The first five fans in line to make a purchase score free Teriyaki Madness for a year*. FOR A YEAR, FOLKS.



The next 20 fans in line receive free Teriyaki Madness for a month*.



On Sept. 19 and 20, anyone can grab a $6 Chicken Teriyaki Bowl with rice and stir-fry veggies.



Through Sept. 26, app orders placed with a MAD Rewards account are automatically entered to win free Teriyaki Madness for a month (with 10 winners selected).

The festivities will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., officially welcoming back one of Albuquerque’s favorite stops for Seattle-style teriyaki bowls that don’t skimp on portion size or flavor.

“Albuquerque has always brought the madness when it comes to supporting this shop, so we wanted to return the favor with a refreshed space, improved operations and longer hours to feed those teriyaki cravings morning to night,” said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer of Teriyaki Madness. “This grand re-opening is just the beginning. We’re here to keep leveling up the experience while giving back to the community that makes it all possible.”

Along with off-the-chain opening-day revelry, fans can take advantage of Teriyaki Madness’ Mad Dash curbside pickup program, catering options and the MAD Rewards app, which makes earning free bowls almost as madly addictive as the teriyaki itself. The Albuquerque shop is also hiring new Wok Stars ready to bring the heat. Learn more at teriyakimadness.com/careers.

Teriyaki Madness Albuquerque will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on the re-opening and offers, visit teriyakimadness.com or follow along on Facebook.

*For further information, please visit teriyakimadness.com/termsconditions.