Teriyaki Madness Selects Digital Platform Local Hero to Assist with Marketing Capabilities

Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise has chosen Local Hero, a digital local marketing platform, to help the company’s franchisees expand their digital marketing capabilities and affordably capitalize on access to major digital media channels.

After a successful test, Teriyaki Madness plans to roll-out Local Hero to its 125 franchise locations that are open today and to the more than 80 locations planned to be open by the end of 2023.

“Digital channels have become vital to local marketing and with Local Hero our franchise owners can easily invest in a marketing mix of digital options that we confidently know will help them grow and be competitive,” says Liz Worley, Director of Digital Marketing at Teriyaki Madness.

With Local Hero, Teriyaki Madness franchisees can implement digital marketing campaigns quickly and easily to support hiring efforts, menu promotions and more. The platform utilizes pre-approved branded creative with proprietary targeting capabilities to put powerful local digital marketing tools directly into the hands of franchisees.

“Teriyaki Madness is an award-winning growing brand for a reason. The company has a forward-thinking strategy and now that includes leveraging Local Hero to give franchisees a powerful marketing tool,” says Adam Edelman, Founder and Chairman of Boulder Heavy Industries, which developed Local Hero.

The simplicity of Local Hero makes it a powerful tool for both inexperienced and seasoned marketers alike. Through Local Hero, franchisees can create and implement advertising campaigns on a variety of digital media channels including Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Waze, digital radio and much more.

Corporate marketing departments can use Local Hero to make brand-approved templates and may also leverage Local Hero’s library of market-tested local ad units. Local Hero’s LocalCreator© ad localization software automatically turns the templates into high quality local ads that are personalized for each location. The platform even auto-customizes hard-to-make formats such as video and radio. Every localized ad is guaranteed to meet brand guidelines, so brands never have to worry about “rogue creative” in the marketplace.

Before and after each brand launch, Local Hero’s success teams and local franchisee advisors are there to provide individualized training and real-time support to brands’ regional operations teams, franchisees, and store managers.