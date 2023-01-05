Teriyaki Madness Sets Sights on San Antonio Debut

This December, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is officially bringing its beloved menu to the people of San Antonio. Gifford and Vergara opened the newest Teriyaki Madness Shop at 12822 W IH 10 Suite 206 on December 30.

Gifford and Vergara’s Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

Vergara, a Chicago native moved to San Antonio in 2003 where he then graduated from UTSA and started a successful real estate company that he runs to this day. Gifford moved to San Antonio in 2009 from Las Vegas in pursuit of a master’s degree from UTSA. After graduating, Gifford worked with one of San Antonio’s premier catering companies within their

emergency management division. While seeking gains from the same CrossFit, Vergara and Gifford became good friends in their interests of healthy lifestyles. Looking for opportunities to grow professionally and diversify financially, the duo discovered Teriyaki Madness and signed a three unit development agreement.

To celebrate, Gifford and Vergara are inviting locals out to the Shop’s grand opening — and trust us, there ain’t no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don’t stop. Events from 12/28 through 12/30 will include:

12/29: This Sneak Peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’s famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 70 people between 11 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. and between 5 P.M. and 6:30 P.M., will be offered a free entrée with the option to purchase drinks for $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before the location officially opens for business.

12/30 to 12/31: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

12/30: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 12/31 and 1/6 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

“We realized that San Antonio did not have any fast-casual, Asian fusion restaurants that could begin to compare to Teriyaki Madness,” says Gifford. “It then became our mission to bring this healthy, tasty and craveable food to the San Antonio market.”

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. With almost 140 locations open by the end of this year, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2022 and 2023.

“Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can’t deny, and people’s love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them,” Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, says. “From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Gifford and Vergara’s new location in San Antonio is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki.”