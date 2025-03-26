This March, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is sharing its beloved menu with the people of El Paso. El Paso Madness is set to open their first Teriyaki Madness shop at 12900 Eastlake Blvd., Suite A101, El Paso TX 79928 on March 28th.

The El Paso Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

To celebrate, the El Paso Madness team is inviting locals out to the shop’s grand opening — and trust us, there ain’t no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don’t stop. Events from 3/28 through 4/3 will include:

● 3/28 & 3/29: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

● 3/28: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

● Plus, download the app and order between 3/30 and 4/3 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and has received national recognition across Entrepreneur, Technomic, Franchise Times and more. With more than 165+ shops, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2025.

“Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can’t deny, and people’s love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them,” Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. “From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. The new shop in El Paso is a big moment for us and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki.”